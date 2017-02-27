WI: West-Central Wisconsin Passenger Rail Backers Press Ahead
Feb. 28--Scott Rogers envisions a high-speed passenger line, with rail cars traveling at 80 mph, heading from Eau Claire to St. Paul on existing Union Pacific tracks. Four trains daily would head to the Twin Cities, with a handful of stops along the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC