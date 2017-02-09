Why No Challenger For Wisconsin Supre...

Why No Challenger For Wisconsin Supreme Court This Spring?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

Have you noticed that you're not seeing many ads for the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election? That's because only one person is running - the incumbent. Conservative-leaning Justice Annette Ziegler has no challenger this spring - it means she's virtually assured of another ten year term on the court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb 1 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan 30 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,661 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC