Why No Challenger For Wisconsin Supreme Court This Spring?
Have you noticed that you're not seeing many ads for the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election? That's because only one person is running - the incumbent. Conservative-leaning Justice Annette Ziegler has no challenger this spring - it means she's virtually assured of another ten year term on the court.
