Why Keith Ellison Matters
He recognizes the need for a big-picture approach to political challenges that includes a "Right to Vote Amendment" to the U.S. Constitution. As he entered into the final days of an intense campaign for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee, Keith Ellison delivered an urgent message about ongoing Republican attacks on voting rights: Our democracy gains strength when more Americans participate in elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC