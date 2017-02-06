Watch: Meteor lights up the night sky over Wisconsin
The American Meteor Society received over 185 reports of a fireball seen over Wisconsin around 1:27 a.m. on Monday. The Oshkosh Police Department confirms that they received several reports of a loud boom, while an officer with the Glendale Police Department caught the flash of light on their dashboard camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|3 hr
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|7 hr
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC