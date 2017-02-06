Watch: Meteor lights up the night sky...

Watch: Meteor lights up the night sky over Wisconsin

The American Meteor Society received over 185 reports of a fireball seen over Wisconsin around 1:27 a.m. on Monday. The Oshkosh Police Department confirms that they received several reports of a loud boom, while an officer with the Glendale Police Department caught the flash of light on their dashboard camera.

