Walker reiterates opposition to gas tax increase for roads

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker greets attendees in the Assembly Chamber, including State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers, left, prior to delivering his state budget address at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Walker, a conservative Republican, put forward a surprisingly liberal budget Wednesday that includes a huge boost in funding for schools, sizable tuition cuts for college students and increased tax breaks for the working poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.