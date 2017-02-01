Walker proposes raising tax credit for working poor
Gov. Scott Walker wants to increase a tax credit for Wisconsin's working poor that he cut in 2011, which could help 130,000 families. "Families are the foundation of our society," Walker said Wednesday in announcing the proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|12 hr
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC