Walker proposes big $649 million boos...

Walker proposes big $649 million boost for K-12 schools

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Gov. Scott Walker wants to pump $649 million more into K-12 schools, with more than half a billion dollars of that targeted to spend in the classroom rather than diverted to lowering property taxes. Walker's proposal - which comes as he's expected to seek a third term in 2018 - would increase the state's share of total education costs to 64.6 percent, its highest level since 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb 1 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan 30 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,087 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC