Walker proposes big $649 million boost for K-12 schools
Gov. Scott Walker wants to pump $649 million more into K-12 schools, with more than half a billion dollars of that targeted to spend in the classroom rather than diverted to lowering property taxes. Walker's proposal - which comes as he's expected to seek a third term in 2018 - would increase the state's share of total education costs to 64.6 percent, its highest level since 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC