Walker proposes big $649 million boost for K-12 schools

Gov. Scott Walker wants to pump $649 million more into K-12 schools, with more than half a billion dollars of that targeted to spend in the classroom rather than diverted to lowering property taxes. Walker's proposal - which comes as he's expected to seek a third term in 2018 - would increase the state's share of total education costs to 64.6 percent, its highest level since 2009.

