Walker budget: 5 percent University of Wisconsin tuition cut
The budget plan Gov. Scott Walker announced Thursday would cut University of Wisconsin tuition by 5 percent at all campuses, allow students to opt out of paying some fees and grant the university's request for millions in additional state aid. The spending plan marks an about face for Walker after he and the Republican-controlled Legislature cut $250 million from the university in the last budget and froze tuition for two years.
