UW System Academic Programs Tied to Meeting Wisconsin's Workforce Needs
On February 2, 2017 at the Board of Regents meeting, the UW System presented new programs it has added during the past year, highlighting those in the STEM, healthcare and entrepreneurship fields. UW System graduates are an ongoing source of support for Wisconsin's economy, and these additions in the academic program array are closely tied to Wisconsin's workforce needs.
