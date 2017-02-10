UW expert looks to encourage students to fight for cleaner future

As environmental issues become increasingly challenged at the federal level, experts at the University of Wisconsin are continually looking for to transition to a clean energy system in a time of political polarization. As part of the ongoing Weston Roundtable Series - which seeks to promote understanding of sustainability science and policy - John Greenler discussed Thursday how to encourage and educate students to engage in moving toward a more sustainable future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.