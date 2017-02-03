Trump Administration Reportedly Consi...

Trump Administration Reportedly Considering Federal Union Busting, Civil Service Reforms

The Trump administration is committed to reforming civil service laws, according to a champion of public sector workforce changes at the state level who said he is advising the White House on the issue. Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wis., said this week he met with Vice President Pence and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich at the White House to discuss how the administration can bring reforms in Wisconsin to the federal level.

