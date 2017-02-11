Tripoli Shrine Circus Hosts "Blanket Milwaukee With Love" ...
In a campaign to gather much-needed blankets for Sojourner Family Peace Center, Tripoli Shrine CIRCUS and Wisconsin Center District are hosting the "Blanket Milwaukee with Love" event Monday, February 13, just in time for Valentine's Day. The goal is to collect blankets for children and families at the Center.
