Third Fewest Traffic Fatalities in Wisconsin Since WWII
According to preliminary statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, this past January was the third safest since World War II in terms of fatalities with 32. Director of the Wisconsin DOT Bureau of Transportation Safety, David Pabst, says the weather may have something to do with the lower numbers. "This January had some poor weather in it so that tends to slow people down and also soften crashes that people do have," said Pabst.
