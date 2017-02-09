The Latest: AG warns meth threat on par with opioids
Attorney General Brad Schimel is warning legislators that methamphetamine use has quietly surged in Wisconsin and now presents as serious a threat as opioids. Schimel made the remarks during a presentation Thursday to the Legislature's criminal justice committees on methamphetamine.
