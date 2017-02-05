Suspect busted in string of Wisconsin...

Suspect busted in string of Wisconsin tooth-whitener thefts

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WKOW-TV

Authorities have arrested and charged a Chicago woman with stealing nearly $18,000 worth of personal care products such as tooth-whitening strips from Green Bay-area stores in one day along last month. ) that the criminal complaint alleges she stole goods like Crest White strips, Rogaine and Gillette fusion razor blades from several Walgreens and CVS stores in Green Bay, De Pere, Kaukauna, Appleton, Neenah and Oshkosh on Jan. 7. Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... 42 min Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb 1 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan 30 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC