Student groups unite in effort to oppose contentious budget proposal
University of Wisconsin students considered what a future with reduced segregated fees would look like in light of a proposal in the Wisconsin state budget. In Gov. Scott Walker's education-focused state budget address delivered Feb. 8, the governor included a proposal to allow students to opt out of paying segregated fees, which the Student Service Finance Committee allocate to student groups and services.
