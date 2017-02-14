Student groups unite in effort to opp...

Student groups unite in effort to oppose contentious budget proposal

University of Wisconsin students considered what a future with reduced segregated fees would look like in light of a proposal in the Wisconsin state budget. In Gov. Scott Walker's education-focused state budget address delivered Feb. 8, the governor included a proposal to allow students to opt out of paying segregated fees, which the Student Service Finance Committee allocate to student groups and services.

