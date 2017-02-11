Spring Splash dropped for 2017, Whitewater council told
The Whitewater Common Council on Tuesday learned that, due to the negative impact of Spring Splash in April 2016, event organizer Wisconsin Red has withA drawn from officially sponsoring a similar event this year. Spring Splash is an end-of-the-semester party for college students that had been held in Whitewater since 2013 with no major problems.
