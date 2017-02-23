Snowstorm takes aim at Central Wisconsin
A strong area of low pressure will be tracking into the region tonight, bringing primarily snow across the entire area through early Saturday morning. There has been a slight southerly shift of the low pressure system in most recent major model runs, and they are currently in agreement that the center of this low will be in North Central Illinois around noon tomorrow and then track into southern Lower Michigan by Friday evening.
