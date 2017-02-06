Senator Tammy Baldwin Just Destroyed Scott Walker on Twitter

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker grabbed again for the national spotlight Thursday and Friday, trying to pick a fight with Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin over her principled objections to President Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court vacancy that Republican senators refused to fill during the final year of Barack Obama's presidency. But Baldwin refused to let Walker get away with it -- and in so doing she showed Democrats, Independents, and responsible Republicans how to respond to the extreme partisanship of Republican political careerists who encouraged the obstruction of Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland last year but now demand the immediate and unquestioning advancement of Gorsuch.

