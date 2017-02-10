Readers Write (Feb. 11): Dakota Acces...

Readers Write (Feb. 11): Dakota Access Pipeline, distracted driving,...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

In looking at the Feb. 8 map of the Dakota Access pipeline running under an area of the Missouri River otherwise known as Lake Oahe, I could not help thinking about the prospect of similar construction under Lake Pepin and the Mississippi River. Minnesota and Wisconsin would never allow it, protests and outrage would be so overwhelming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb 1 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan 30 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,648 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC