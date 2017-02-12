Planned Parenthood protesters, and pro-choice protesters go head to head in demonstrations
In Madison, and across the country, thousands protested Planned Parenthood today in what pro-life groups have marked as a national day of protest. Groups like Pro-Life Wisconsin spearheaded rallies calling on congress and President Trump to defund the organization, and give that money to health centers that don't provide abortions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC