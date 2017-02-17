'Outsider' vet with GOP ties takes co...

'Outsider' vet with GOP ties takes command at Wisconsin VA

Leaders of Wisconsin veterans groups say they like Daniel Zimmerman, the new Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs chief, even though they had never heard of him until a short time before Gov. Scott Walker placed him in charge of the agency. Walker and other Republican politicians had more opportunities to become acquainted with the retired Army officer because of work he is doing with state and national GOP organizations as leader of an effort to build a National Republican Party History Museum in his home town of Ripon.

