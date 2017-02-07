"One Watershed" plans are the next wave in environmental protection

IAZ008>011-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029-032>034- 041>044-053>055-071600- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha- Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo- Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-Crawford- Richland- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, and Richland Center 740 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2017 ...Patchy Dense Fog This Morning... Patchy dense fog will continue this morning through 10 AM across portions of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, potentially impacting the morning commute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.