Nine percent of bridges listed as structurally deficient in Wisconsin

22 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A new report names Wisconsin as one of the states with one of the higher percentages of structurally deficient bridges. Structurally deficient means one or more of the key bridge elements is in poor or worse condition.

