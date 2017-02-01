New UW Police Chief sworn in
Chief Kristen Roman joined the campus police department early January. She had been with the Madison Police Department for 26 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Wed
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC