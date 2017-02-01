National Signing Day 2017: Four-star ...

National Signing Day 2017: Four-star WR Danny Davis signs with Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers received a welcomed surprise on Wednesday as Danny Davis, the highly sought-after wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio, announced he would sign a National Letter of Intent to play for UW. A four-star wide receiver across scouting services, the 6'3, 190-pound Davis is an explosive athlete who holds more than 10 scholarship offers from schools across the country.

