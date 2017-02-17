Monarch Population Falling Sunday, February 19
Decades ago, it was common to see Monarch butterflies across Wisconsin. But years of habitat loss, the loss of milkweed, their only food source, and pesticides have reduced the monarch to possibly being placed on the Endangered Species List.
