Massage Therapist Accused of Sexual Assault

Joel Tomlinson of Stratford, owner of Massage by Joel, has been accused of inappropriately touching the breasts of a 52-year-old female client on January 13th. The charges follow an investigation into the business and the execution of a search warrant on February 3rd.

