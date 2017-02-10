Legislative committees to hear about ...

Legislative committees to hear about meth rise

State and federal law enforcement officials are set to brief the Legislature's criminal justice committees on a rise in methamphetamine use in Wisconsin. The state Department of Justice, Milwaukee police and the FBI released a report in November that found methamphetamine use in the state grew between 250 and 300 percent from 2011 to 2015.

