Legislative committees to hear about meth rise
State and federal law enforcement officials are set to brief the Legislature's criminal justice committees on a rise in methamphetamine use in Wisconsin. The state Department of Justice, Milwaukee police and the FBI released a report in November that found methamphetamine use in the state grew between 250 and 300 percent from 2011 to 2015.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
