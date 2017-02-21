Lawsuit accuses Milwaukee police of i...

Lawsuit accuses Milwaukee police of illegal stop-and-frisks

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Nusrat Choudhury speaks at a news conference in Milwaukee, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, about a federal lawsuit the ACLU filed against the Milwaukee Police Department on behalf of six black and Latino plaintiffs who say they've been stopped once or multiple times since 2010 without a citation or clear explanation. The lawsuit alleges the Milwaukee Police Department's stop-and-frisk program is citywide but is concentrated in areas largely populated by minorities.

