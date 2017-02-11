Lawmaker: Gov. Scott Walker owes apology to single parents
A Democratic state representative who was a single parent says Gov. Scott Walker owes an apology to all single and unmarried parents in Wisconsin. Walker said in his state budget address on Wednesday that people who wait until they're 21 to get married and have kids are more likely to be successful.
