Lakeland Care set to expand to North Central Wisconsin
Lakeland Care has won a bid to administer the Family Care program in nine additional counties - Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas, and Wood - beginning in July. Family Care services are currently available in five of those counties but will be new for people living in Florence, Forest, Oneida and Vilas counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
