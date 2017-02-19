Lake Geneva man held in Rock County f...

Lake Geneva man held in Rock County for felony 4th OWI offense

18 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Rock County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 57-year-old man from Lake Geneva for his fourth OWI offense. A news release Sunday says a deputy pulled over Landry Loftus in the Town of Beloit Saturday night after seeing him drive erratically on Riverside Drive.

