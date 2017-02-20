Johnson Creek seeks to join Lake Country Municipal Court
Johnson Creek seeks to join Lake Country Municipal Court Lake Country Municipal Court is expanding with the presumed addition of the village of Johnson Creek. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/02/20/johnson-creek-seeks-join-lake-country-municipal-court/98157394/ The court's administrative committee approved Johnson Creek's request Jan. 26. The next step is for the Johnson Creek Village Board to pass an ordinance allowing the village to join the court.
