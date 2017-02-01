Jefferson once hub for breweries: Kroll
In the mid-to-late 1800s, Jefferson was a hub for traditional German-style beer brewers, with five breweries operating in the community simultaneously around 1870. Wayne Kroll, a Hebron resident and retired social studies teacher from Jefferson High School, has published three books on Wisconsin breweries and the historic beer bottles of the state.
