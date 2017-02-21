Hullett qualifies for NCAA III Wrestling Championships
Senior Trent Hullett punched his ticket to the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships on Saturday , placing third in the 184-pound bracket at the NCAA III Midwest Regionals, held at the War Memorial Coliseum. "Trent wrestled like we knew he could wrestle all year long," Head Coach Jeremiah Tobias said.
