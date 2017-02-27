Hamm Re-Elected Wisconsin NFO President
The leader of the Wisconsin National Farmers Organization has been re-elected to a 16th term. Don Hamm of Fredonia was chosen during the group's board meeting last week in Fond du Lac.
