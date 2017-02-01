Gov. Walker: White House interested in Wisconsin union law

From Dubai to Los Angeles, President Donald Trump's order barring travelers from seven Muslim countries has thrown the lives of thousands into limbo King Abdullah II of Jordan's visit to Washington is testing President Donald Trump's ability to maintain Arab alliances Some legal U.S. residents from the nations affected by the Trump administration's travel ban are wondering whether it is safe to leave the country MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday that he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about how the White House can implement on a federal level parts of the Republican governor's contentious policy that all-but eliminated collective bargaining for public sector unions in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.