Gov. Walker: White House interested in Wisconsin union law

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Trump discussed the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come.

