Gov. Walker proposal would give Wisconsin teachers lifetime teaching license
"It would be less repetitious in some respects in what teachers are currently doing in the evaluation process," La Crosse Schools human resource director Mark White told WIZM. "There's a lot of crossover between that and what the current professional development plan is and streamlining that might be a good thing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC