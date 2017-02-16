Freed by Innocence Project in Wisconsin, Chicagoan now enters courtroom as an attorney
Jarrett Adams stands outside the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 13, 2017. Adams, originally from Chicago, spent seven years in a Wisconsin prison for rape before he was cleared and is now an attorney with the Innocence Project trying to clear another man of the same crime in the same state.
