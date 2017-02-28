Fetal opioid addiction increases four-fold in Wisconsin
In response to the rise in the number of babies born with opioid addictions, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services proposed a new initiative to reduce the nonmedical use of opioids among young people, establish accessible addiction treatment programs and develop abuse-intervention training for professionals. , the rate of neonatal abstinence syndrome, which occurs when an infant is born with withdrawal symptoms from substances its mother takes, increased from 2 to 8.7 per thousand births from 2006 to 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC