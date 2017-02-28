Fetal opioid addiction increases four-fold in Wisconsin

In response to the rise in the number of babies born with opioid addictions, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services proposed a new initiative to reduce the nonmedical use of opioids among young people, establish accessible addiction treatment programs and develop abuse-intervention training for professionals. , the rate of neonatal abstinence syndrome, which occurs when an infant is born with withdrawal symptoms from substances its mother takes, increased from 2 to 8.7 per thousand births from 2006 to 2014.

