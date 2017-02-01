FCN parent company purchases daily paper in Wisconsin

Morris Multimedia Inc., parent company of the Forsyth County News, has purchased a daily newspaper in Wisconsin through a subsidiary, Morris Newspaper Corporation of Wisconsin. The assets of Monroe Publishing, LLC were sold to the Morris company by Bliss Communications, Inc. Included in the transaction are a daily publication, The Monroe Times, serving Green and LaFayette counties in Wisconsin, and two free weekly newspapers, the Monroe Shopping News and the Freeport Shopping News.

