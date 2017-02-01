FCN parent company purchases daily paper in Wisconsin
Morris Multimedia Inc., parent company of the Forsyth County News, has purchased a daily newspaper in Wisconsin through a subsidiary, Morris Newspaper Corporation of Wisconsin. The assets of Monroe Publishing, LLC were sold to the Morris company by Bliss Communications, Inc. Included in the transaction are a daily publication, The Monroe Times, serving Green and LaFayette counties in Wisconsin, and two free weekly newspapers, the Monroe Shopping News and the Freeport Shopping News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|12 hr
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC