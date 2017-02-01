Ex-Wisconsin policeman pleads guilty to Minnesota killing

In this Aug. 5, 2014, file photo, former suburban Milwaukee police officer Steven Zelich, left, of West Allis, Wis., appears in court in Kenosha, Wis. Zelich, who is accused of killing two women and ditching their bodies in suitcases along a rural Wisconsin highway, pleaded guilty Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in the slaying of one of the women at a Rochester, Minn., hotel in 2013.

