Evers, Holtz advance in Wisconsin state superintendent race

Two-term incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers will face former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz in the April 4 election to be the state's top education official, after the two longtime educators advanced in Tuesday's primary. Former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries, who tried to cast himself as more conservative than Evers but more bipartisan than Holtz, finished a distant third and was eliminated.

