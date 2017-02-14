EPA grant freeze leaves future of res...

EPA grant freeze leaves future of research, innovation at UW uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

A federal freeze on Environmental Protection Agency grants has some University of Wisconsin researchers questioning the future of innovation at the university. President Donald Trump's administration froze all EPA grants and contracts Jan. 24 but later lifted the freeze Jan. 30. The Trump administration programs will continue as planned but UW researchers are uncertain how the situation will play out in the future, said Natasha Kassulke, spokesperson for the Office of the Vice Chancellor of Research and Graduate Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Mon vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb 1 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan 30 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,876,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC