EPA grant freeze leaves future of research, innovation at UW uncertain
A federal freeze on Environmental Protection Agency grants has some University of Wisconsin researchers questioning the future of innovation at the university. President Donald Trump's administration froze all EPA grants and contracts Jan. 24 but later lifted the freeze Jan. 30. The Trump administration programs will continue as planned but UW researchers are uncertain how the situation will play out in the future, said Natasha Kassulke, spokesperson for the Office of the Vice Chancellor of Research and Graduate Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Mon
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC