EPA grant freeze leaves future of research, innovation at UW uncertain

A federal freeze on Environmental Protection Agency grants has some University of Wisconsin researchers questioning the future of innovation at the university. President Donald Trump's administration froze all EPA grants and contracts Jan. 24 but later lifted the freeze Jan. 30. The Trump administration programs will continue as planned but UW researchers are uncertain how the situation will play out in the future, said Natasha Kassulke, spokesperson for the Office of the Vice Chancellor of Research and Graduate Education.

