Emerald Ash Borer has destructive impact on Wisconsin ash trees, environment

Though small and hardly visible to the naked eye, the Emerald Ash Borer beetle has had a significant impact on Wisconsin, damaging and killing trees and destabilizing the state's natural environment. Nine years after the initial detection of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer, the infestation now covers the lower two-thirds of the state and has pushed the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to place many counties under quarantine.

