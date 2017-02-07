Emerald Ash Borer has destructive impact on Wisconsin ash trees, environment
Though small and hardly visible to the naked eye, the Emerald Ash Borer beetle has had a significant impact on Wisconsin, damaging and killing trees and destabilizing the state's natural environment. Nine years after the initial detection of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer, the infestation now covers the lower two-thirds of the state and has pushed the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to place many counties under quarantine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|13 hr
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|16 hr
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC