Drummer Clyde Stubblefield 1943 - 2017
Legendary drummer Clyde Stubblefield has died at the age of 73. Stubblefield's death due to kidney failure was confirmed by his wife Jody Hannon who spoke to Rolling Stone magazine . Known for his association with James Brown, Stubblefield was behind the kit on the infamous "Funky Drummer" song Brown released in 1970.
