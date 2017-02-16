DNR invites proposals for wetland restoration projects; $6.4 million available
Land trusts, conservation groups and government organizations are encouraged to apply for some $6.4 million available to fund wetland restoration projects. The money, available from the Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust, may be used to cover all aspects of restoration including land acquisition, site construction and long-term maintenance and monitoring.
