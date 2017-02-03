Committee sends project labor agreement bill to Senate
The Wisconsin state Senate could soon take up a bill that would limit the influence of unions bidding for public projects. The Senate Labor Committee voted on party lines Thursday to approve a proposal sponsored by Sen. Leah Vukmir and Rep. Rob Hutton that would prohibit state and local governments from requiring project labor agreements on bids for public projects.
